In Sibonga, Cebu, pa shoots own daughter, then self

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A father and his daughter from Sibonga town, southern Cebu landed in the hospital when a family altercation almost ended in a tragedy on Monday, June 17.

A shooting incident took place in a residential area in Purok 7, Brgy Lamacan around 9 p.m. on Monday, the Sibonga Police Station confirmed.

Police immediately responded to the alert but while they were on their way, they heard another gunshot from the same area.

When they arrived, they discovered that a 52-year-old man and his 28-year-old daughter sustained gunshot wounds. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently recovering.

Investigators found out that the shooting happened after the father and his daughter got into a heated argument. It then escalated when the father, considered as the suspect, shot the victim, his own daughter.

CDN Digital has opted not to disclose the names of the family members involved for their security.

On Monday evening, the suspect barged inside the victim’s room and forced her to ask her mother to come home, who left their house a few days before the shooting occurred.

Police also found out that when the mother left their house, she obtained a barangay protection order against the suspect.

When the victim said that his wife no longer wanted to go back home, the suspect suddenly shot her with a still to be determined caliber of a gun, hitting her in the left buttock.

A few minutes later, the suspect shot himself on the right temple.

Meanwhile, police in Sibonga continue to conduct further investigations into the case.

Sibonga is a 3rd class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

