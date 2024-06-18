Lapu-Lapu social welfare office: No deductions in beneficiaries’ financial aid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) denied the allegation that they deducted the financial assistance of beneficiaries from the city.

CSWDO head Junard Abalos, however, urged those who experienced this kind of anomaly to report them before his office.

“Wala tay narecieve nga formal complaint nga address to us. Pero nakadungog ta sa mga hungihong,” Abalos said.

(We did not receive any formal complaint that is addressed to us. But we heard from rumors.)

Earlier, social media posts proliferated online regarding the alleged deduction of financial assistance from beneficiaries in some barangays.

One of the netizens alleged that half of the P10,000 financial assistance that he received was deducted by a barangay personnel.

“Diri sa Opon (Lapu-Lapu City), tag 10,000 gihatag sa DSWD pero inig human nimo’g dawat naay mag-atang taga barangay kuhaon ang 5,000,” a netizen told CDN Digital.

(Here in Opon (Lapu-Lapu City), each one received P10,000 from DSWD but after you receive it a man from the barangay

Due to this, Abalos urged the complainant to file a formal complaint and identify those who were responsible on this illegal activity.

He also urged complainants to submit complete details of the incident for the conduct of an investigation.

Earlier, a social media post went viral online, after a pregnant woman from Davao del Sur complained that only P1,500 was left from the P10,000 financial assistance that she received.

She alleged that the barangay deducted P8,500 from her financial aid.

