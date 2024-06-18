Sibonga shooting update: pa, who shot daughter, then self, dies in hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 52-year-old father, who was rushed to the hospital along with his daughter after a fatal shooting incident in Sibonga, southern town in Cebu, has died a day after the incident.

The father was tagged as a suspect for allegedly shooting his own daughter who relayed that her mother refused to come back home.

According to police, the suspect passed away at past 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday while being treated at the Carcar District Hospital.

The victim, on the other hand, is now recovering from her injuries at the hospital.

CDN Digital has opted not to diclose the names of the persons involved for their security.

The fatal shooting incident took place in the family’s home in Purok 7, Brgy. Lamacan at around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17.

The father allegedly barged inside his 28-year-old daughter’s room and forced her to ask her mother to come home. The mother reportedly left the house the previous week after a fight with her husband and obtained a barangay protection order against him.

When the victim relayed that her mother no longer wanted to come home, he shot her with an unidentified caliber of firearm, hitting her left buttock.

A few minutes later, he shot himself on the right temple.

According to police, the suspect worked as a driver of a minibus but had his driver’s license revoked around 2 months ago.

Furthermore, he had no criminal records at the local police station.

The motive behind the shooting incident was identified to be because of a family problem, said the police.

As of this writing, law enforcers are conducting an investigation to determine where the suspect obtained his firearm.

