Barangay councilor from Pinamungajan, Cebu nabbed for drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An active barangay councilor of Tutay, Pinamungajan, Cebu landed in jail after he was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for drug charges in Aloguinsan town on Thursday morning, June 20, 2024.

The warrant was in connection with a case relating to illegal drugs that the barangay official was allegedly involved in.

The subject of the operation was identified as Rhaabe Yanong Norteza, of legal age, married, and an active councilor of Barangay Tutay in the municipality of Pinamungajan, southwestern Cebu.

Norteza reportedly previously served as a barangay chairman of his hometown before his current position.

Police, in a report, said that the suspect was spotted and apprehended in Barangay Poblacion, Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The warrant of arrest against him was then served by personnel of the Aloguinsan Municipal Station Tracker team.

Norteza is facing charges for the possession of illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, which were filed against him by law enforcers in Pinamungajan town.

Meanwhile, his warrant of arrest was issued by the presiding judge of the Family Court Branch 59 of Toledo City, Cebu.

Norteza was then arrested and temporarily detained at the custodial facility of the Aloguinsan Municipal Station for a few hours.However, he was released by authorities on the very same day.

According to police, Norteza was able to get out of jail on Thursday evening after he posted a surety bail amounting to around P40,000.

Aloguinsan is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 57 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

