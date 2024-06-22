UC Webmasters rule Diaz Bros Open cagefest in Surigao del Norte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters prevailed over the Alegre Miners in a hard-fought overtime victory, 91-88, to win the Diaz Bros Open Basketball Tournament 2024 title on June 20 at the Tagana-an Sports Complex in Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte.

The Webmasters displayed Cebu’s brand of basketball in this commercial basketball tournament.

The reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) men’s basketball first runners-up were trailing by 11 points after three quarters, 57-68.

However, they stormed back from the double-digit deficit in the final canto. They outscored the Alegre Miners, 24-13, with John Angelio leading the comeback after sinking crucial baskets in the dying seconds that helped them extend the game into overtime.

Angelio’s shot off the glass knotted the count at 81-all, thus, the extension.

The Webmasters went on to beat Alegre Miners in overtime with Danie Boy Lapiz pacing them with 24 points and six rebounds, while Jepherson Nonol banged in 21 markers on top of three rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

McSteven Ursal calmly sank two pressure-packed free throws in the extra five-minute period that sealed UC’s never-wracking win.

Ursal delivered a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Angelio finished with six points laced with seven boards.

Rey Sordilla and Jhiey Paraldo contributed seven points each, while Charles Libatog, Luther Leonard, and Jasper Pacana combined for 12 points to help the Webmasters grab their first crown of the year.

