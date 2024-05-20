UC Webmasters cruise to Northball-Danao City Mayor’s Cup semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters continued their dominating campaign in the Northball-Danao City Mayor’s Cup Basketball Tournament over the weekend.

This was after they defeated fellow Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) team, the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 08-99, to cap off their elimination round campaign with a sweep in the open category’s bracket B.

Forward Jhiey Paraldo led the Webmasters with 19 points, two rebounds, and one assist, while four of his teammates finished with double figures.

Fellow forward Luther Leonard handed 16 points and four rebounds, while Rey Sordilla tallied 15 points, two boards, and five assists.

John Angelio and Kendall Limana each scored 12 points for the Webmasters.

The Webmasters banked on their third period scoring surge to secure the victory.

Despite losing, the Cheetahs put on a valiant stand against the favored Webmasters by storming back from an 18-26 deficit in the first half and seized a 49-47 lead in halftime.

However, the Webmasters erupted for 27 points in the third period over Benedicto College’s 18 to regain the lead, 74-67, en route to winning the game.

The Webmasters will face their fierce rivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers-Gremlinz Sherilin in the crossover semifinals this weekend.

