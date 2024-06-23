LTO: 24M vehicles in PH still unregistered

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 23,2024 - 11:19 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are still around 24 million unregistered vehicles in the country, according to the chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

LTO Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II revealed this on Thursday during the inauguration of LTO-7’s extension office in the City of Naga.

“Araw-araw po wala tayong ibang ginagawa kundi ipaalala. Marami ho tayong mga nahuhuling sasakyan. Karamihan po dito motorsiklo na hindi po nakapag rehistro noong mga nakaraang taon. So, pinapaalala po natin sa kanila na dapat na pong mag rehistro,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza assured that they will only give reminders to unregistered vehicle owners, and not to capture them.

“Hindi po natin hinuhuli, pinapaalalahanan lang po natin,” Mendoza said.

He added that once the LTO distributes all the unclaimed license plates, they will start reprimanding the owners.

“Hindi na po reminder. Ito na, dapat na nilang gawin. E-rehistro para ma check po nating ‘yung road worthiness ng kanilang 28 mga sasakyan,” Mendoza said.

“Sa Maynila po, we are now moving towards the policy of no plate no travel. Kailangan may plaka na po sila kasi wala na po tayong problema sa plaka… Kailangan lang po natin mas mapaganda, mas mapabilis. Kinakausap po natin yung ating mga dealers ng mga sasakyan na sana huwag na nilang itambak yung kanilang mga plaka,” Mendoza added.

The LTO chief stated that they have an agreement with dealers to issue the license plate and OR/CR (official receipt/certificate of registration) within 11 days of a vehicle purchase.

28 agents fined

Moreover, in the previous week, Mendoza said that the agency will charge agents and dealers of cars and motorcycles who fail to release license plates and OR/CR on time.

Mendoza said they fined 28 erring agents between P20,000 and P500,000 and suspended their accreditation for one to six months.

He said that the 28 agents came from various parts of the country, but he couldn’t specify the locations at the time.

Mendoza said that most complaints were about agents based in Luzon.

“Pag ma-suspend po tayo, ibig sabihin, sarado po ang negosyo nila. They are no longer allowed to deal with vehicles anymore. Talagang wala kaming patid ng pagpapaalala sa ating mga kasamahan. Partners natin yang mga dealers na yan,” Mendoza said.

He added that they constantly remind dealers to promptly release license plates and OR/CR.

“Of the part of LTO naman, nag co-commit kami na sisikapin namin limang araw. Pag submit nila sa aming ng mga registration documents, within five days from submission, ibibigay po namin yung plaka at OR/CR at yun po tinutukan natin para siguradong mawala na po itong ating perennial problem na walang plaka,” he said.

Mendoza hopes the issue of unreleased license plates is resolved soon so they can focus on the distribution process. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP