LTO to charge car, motorcycle dealers for late issuance of OR/CR

MANILA, Philippines — Consequences await agents and dealers of cars and motorcycles who fail to release license plates and Official Receipt/Certificate of Registration (OR/CR) on time, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said they already started to process measures to combat erring motor vehicle agents and car and motorcycle dealerships that refuse to follow the agency’s guidelines on releasing the documents.

“We already have an initial list of the agents and their dealerships that were recommended for sanctions, including fines and suspension of accreditation,” Mendoza said in a statement on Sunday.

READ: LTO-7 reiterates call to vehicle owners to claim license plates

Mendoza said the agency’s move was also under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s order, instructing the Department of Transportation to address the issue.

Prescribed processing timelines

“In a memorandum issued to the DOTr, Malacañang emphasized that all vehicle dealers must comply with the LTO’s prescribed processing timelines for the release of motor vehicles plates.

READ: LTO-5 recognizes motorcycle dealer

Included in the memorandum is the imposition of the necessary penalties, such as termination of dealership, on dealers who fail to comply,” the statement reads.

Citing the LTO’s guidelines, the official reminded that all the agency’s offices must release the license plates and OR/CR to the motor vehicle dealerships within five days after all the documentary requirements are submitted.

READ: LTO to penalize unregistered sale, mortgage of vehicles soon

For motor vehicle dealerships, the offices have six days to release them to their respective clients.

28 agents identified

Meanwhile, Mendoza said the LTO had identified 28 erring agents and has already crafted and submitted a resolution for their penalties, ranging from a fine of P20,000 to P500,000 and one month to six months suspension of accreditation.

In line with this, owners of new motor vehicles are urged to report erring LTO agents and motorcycle dealerships through the agency’s social media accounts or AksyON THE SPOT at 0929 292 0865.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP