PH’s tourism investments in 2023 reach P509B

MANILA, Philippines — Tourism investments in the Philippines totaled P509 billion in 2023, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said this amount was 34 percent higher than tourism investments obtained in 2022.

She also explained that the biggest contributor to last year’s tourism ventures was the accommodation sector, covering 51 percent of the total.

“The power of tourism to improve the lives of Filipinos through job creation rests on two critical and interdependent drivers of tourism growth: tourism expenditures and tourism investments,” Frasco said during the 2024 Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit on June 21, as quoted in a DOT statement released Saturday.

The Philippine Tourism and Hotel Investment Summit gathered tourism leaders and investors worldwide.

“Through this summit…we look forward to further collaborations with hotel owners, investors, and developers to expand their projects in the Philippines, make new investments, thereby increasing room inventory and enhancing our global competitiveness,” Frasco also said.

ALSO READ:

Cebu is 3rd favorite spot for local tourists

Tourist-friendly infra to rise in tourism champion sites in CV

Mactan-Cebu Airport eyes to build mall, hotel as long-term investment

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP