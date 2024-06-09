Tourist-friendly infra to rise in tourism champion sites in CV

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Tourist-friendly infrastructure will soon rise in tourism champion sites in Central Visayas to elevate visitor experience, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said.

Infrastructure projects will be implemented in the Enchanted Ilijan Hill Volcanic Plug in Tubigon, Bohol and the Toong Spring Nature Park in Badian, Cebu following their success in the Tourism Champions Challenge (TCC), a nationwide campaign to incentivize tourism development among the different cities and municipalities in the country.

The challenge allowed the different localities to “propose tourism projects to spur economic development across the country’s regions.”

In the Visayas, Tubigon won the challenge and will get funding of P25 million to enhance the vicinity of its captivating volcanic formation in Brgy. Ilijan Norte.

Second place went to Badian, Cebu that also bagged a cash prize of P20 million for the development of its nature park in Brgy. Poblacion.

Ilijan Hill Development Plan

Tubigon presented a comprehensive five-year Enchanted Ilijan Hill Development Plan which outlines the establishment of a visitor center and nature-based view deck, the Ilijan Heritage Center and Tubigon Arts and Culture Village, a scenic garden trail to the summit, power supply, internet connectivity and the improvement of road access, water and wastewater management and drainage systems.

Their plan includes the establishment of site “software,” namely the installation of the local tourism council and the Ilijan Tourism Committee, delineation of the Ilijan Plug Heritage Zone, enhancement of the local tourism ordinance and training of tourism service providers.

The proposed rock wall at the Badian Nature Park. | Contributed

Meanwhile, Badian town in Cebu presented a design of a nature park that has a botanical butterfly garden, rock wall, walking paths, and picnic, camping and fishing areas built around the pristine Toong Spring. The LGU’s proposal also includes a mangrove boardwalk, view deck, administration building and an education center.

Badian’s nature park will highlight the integration of conservation, sustainability and community engagement, DOT said.

Top 15 proposals

The proposals from Talibon and Badian towns were among the Top 15 proposals selected for awarding from the 98 entries submitted by 90 LGUs.

The TCC that was launched in 2023 is a joint project of the DOT and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA).

The project has an allocation of P255 million for the winning local government units (LGUs) from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

In addition, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in April that an additional P5 million will be given to the winning LGUs.

The TCC contributes significantly to the realization of the President’s vision of a Philippine tourism powerhouse that will complement the National Tourism Development Plan of 2023-2028 which emphasizes the equalization of tourism product development and promotion.

DOT in Central Visayas (DOT-7) facilitated the orientation of LGUs and endorsed their proposals to the TCC. The agency also conducted a thorough review of submissions and meticulously coached key officials on the salient elements of their respective proposals.

