UN Tourism: Over 300 delegates to arrive in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 300 delegates from 30 nations will arrive here this week as Cebu will serve as host for two fora for the United Nations Tourism Organization (UN Tourism).

The Philippines was selected as the host country for two, separate events spearheaded by UN Tourism. Both will be held here in Cebu.

The first will take place this Wednesday, June 26.

Cebu was chosen as the venue for the inaugural UN Tourism Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Asia and the Pacific.

The program, according to UN Tourism, aims to push gastronomy tourism.

READ MORE:

PH’s tourism investments in 2023 reach P509B

Tourist-friendly infra to rise in tourism champion sites in CV

Tourism investments in the Philippines hit P509 billion in 2023

“It will bring together destinations and international experts to exchange knowledge and best practices, with objective of harnessing its transformative power, especially for the benefit of local communities and the environment,” they said.

By Friday, June 28, the UN Tourism will be having its 36th Joint Commission Meeting of the Commission for East Asia and the Pacific and the Commission for South Asia.

The Joint Commission Meeting is a major UN meeting. For this Friday, the tourism body is expected to discuss, among others, preparations for the World Tourism Day 2024.

Discussions on implementing and prioritizing sustainable tourism are also part of Friday’s agenda, with the organization’s thematic discussion focusing on green tourism and education.

In the meantime, preparations are underway for the upcoming events, with the provincial government here planning to highlight the tourism of Cebu, one of the country’s biggest players in the industry.

According to Sugbo News, the Capitol’s media arm, participants of the UN Tourism events will be touring Camotes Island, Dalaguete, Argao, and the world renowned Bojo River in Aloguinsan town.

A gala night and fashion show featuring creations of Cebuano designers will also form part of the tour.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP