Modern Windows, Boysen Paints lock horns for CABC finals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top two seeds of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup will clash in the much-awaited championships after defeating their respective foes in last Sunday’s semifinals held at the Benedicto College gymnasium.
The top-seed Modern Windows defeated Landlite Philippines Corporation, 74-65, while second seed and the tournament’s defending champions, Boysen Paints, edged Davies Paint, 82-76, to protect their twice-to-beat semifinals perk.
In Modern Windows’ victory, Kimkim Rebosura finished with a game-high 21 points with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Joseph Cabigas had a double-double game of 10 points with 11 rebounds, while Justin Aspacio added 13 points.
Aaron Yang and Joseph Gerundio each scored 14 points in Landlite’s losing efforts.
The game saw seven lead changes and five deadlocks.
Meanwhile, Boysen Paints’ Chester Hinagdanan erupted for a huge double-double performance of 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal.
Dexsel Caadan also had a double-double outing of 14 points with 13 rebounds, while Abet Ceniza chipped in 17 markers for Boysen Paints.
John Terrence Buhawe spoiled his 26-point game for Davies Paint, so Zach Elisha Go’s 21 markers as their team faces Landlite for the ‘battle-for-third’ on June 30 which coincides with the championship game.
The ‘battle-for-third’ on June 30 is at 2 p.m., followed by the championship game at 3:30 p.m.
