CABC 6th Corporate Cup playoffs cast bared

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-awaited playoffs of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 6th Corporate Cup will unfold this Sunday, June 9.

This follows the conclusion of the last remaining elimination round games last Sunday, June 2, at the Benedicto College Gym.

Modern Windows clinched the No. 1 spot after finishing the elimination round with seven wins and three defeats. They won over Lightstrong AAC Blocks, 70-60, last Sunday.

Joseph Cabigas led Modern Windows with his 18-point outing, paired with nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Justine Aspacio and Mikel Bonjoc contributed 15 and 11 points, respectively. Their win earned them an easy ticket to the semifinals.

Roldan Bonjoc and Mark Paradero each scored 10 points in Lightstrong’s defeat.

Despite finishing at the bottom of the team standings with a 2-8 (win-loss) record, Lightstrong still has a chance to pull off a huge upset in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Buildrite beat Boysen Paint, 76-69, to grab fifth place in the team standings with their 4-6 slate, while Boysen advanced to the semis along with Modern Windows, both teams having identical win-loss records.

Ferdinand Tiro and Airo James Alob scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, in Buildrite’s victory.

Criz Matunog had 15 points in Boysen’s losing effort.

Lastly, Davies Paints edged out Landlite, 54-37, behind Jonas Panerio’s 17-point game.

Panerio added seven rebounds and three assists, while his teammates Zach Elisha Go and John Terrence Buhawe had 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Landlite’s Aaron Yang had eight points and Jojo Aneslagon added seven.

In the June 9 crossover playoffs, No. 3 Davies Paints will take on No. 6 Lightstrong, while No. 4 Landlite faces No. 5 Buildrite.Davies Paints and Landlite each have a twice-to-beat perk. If the bottom teams force a do-or-die, their next game will be June 16.

