Marcos: Keep RoRe missions to Ayungin confidential

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered that the military rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission schedules for troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal be kept confidential.

Marcos’ decision came after the National Maritime Council recommended last week the publication of RoRe schedules to the moored BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippines’ naval outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

“The President has reiterated that we will not publish schedules of any RoRe,” Defense Sec. Gilbert Teodoro said in a press conference on Monday.

He then stressed that the country is committed to “defend our territory and exercise sovereign rights thereon as we see fit.”

“We reiterate that we seek neither permission nor consent from anyone in performing our sworn duties in the West Philippine Sea. In this regard, we will continue our rotation and resupply missions on a regular basis,” he also said.

On June 17, the China Coast Guard rammed and towed Philippine vessels near Ayungin Shoal, which is also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippine ships were on their way to bring supplies to troops at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin.

A Philippine Navy sailor lost his thumb while several other naval personnel sustained minor injuries due to the violent incident.

