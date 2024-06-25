Cebu City streetlights removed, to be reinstalled later – exec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another budget expense might be squandered on the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, now that a removed feature has been set aside to be reinstalled later.

The controversial streetlights along Osmeña Boulevard, which have been removed, are slated to be reinstalled once “preparatory works” are completed.

The streetlights, believed to be part of the CBRT’s “Link to the Port” feature and installed near the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, have been taken down on Tuesday, June 25.

The “Link to the Port” will start at the intersection of P. Del Rosario and extend through a portion of Osmeña Boulevard to MJ Cuenco, right in front of Plaza Independencia.

Engineer Norvin Imbong, the CBRT project manager, informed CDN Digital via text message on Tuesday that the lamp posts would be reinstalled following the completion of necessary preparatory works.

These preparatory works include securing permits, among other requirements.

“Amo sa unahon preparatory works before ibalik ang lamp posts ibalik,” Imbong said.

(We will start with the preparatory works before we will reinstall the lamp posts.)

Previously, Lawyer Kent Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said that they had only approved asphalt covering as part of the Link to the Port project, not the installation of streetlights.

On June 20, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia ordered the removal of these streetlights due to the hazards they posed to pedestrians and commuters.

During a press briefing on June 24, Garcia reiterated his directive to remove the streetlights.

The implementing unit of the CBRT, the team responsible for erecting the street lamps that protruded into the middle of the road, has also been instructed not to install additional streetlights, particularly those positioned closer to traffic than sidewalks.

Garcia stressed that while the city government might have approved the CBRT designs in principle, the implementors must still secure approval from the City Council and comply with existing city ordinances.

“Please pass through the proper channels, including the City Council, considering they are closing roads. Only the City Council has the authority to close roads,” he said./ with reports from Morexette Erram

