OrmocDoc acquires first magnetic resonance imaging – groundbreaking advancements in imaging technology

Ormoc Doctors Hospital is beyond grateful to announce its acquisition of the cutting-edge Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine MAGNETOM Sempra with 1.5 Tesla, the first in Ormoc City, marking a significant advancement in diagnostic capabilities. This new addition underlines its commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare services to Leyte and Ormoc communities.

“CebuDoc Group is proud to introduce this latest non-invasive imaging technology to the Ormoc community, the MRI Machine – MAGNETOM Sempra, as part of our ongoing dedication to innovation and reliable patient care, said Doctor Potenciano SD Larrazabal III, CebuDoc Group’s President and Chairman of the Board.

This groundbreaking MRI technology, MAGNETOM Sempra from Siemens Healthineers Philippines, represents a significant advancement in medical imaging. It provides detailed images of organs and tissues within the body and is suitable for various clinical applications, including neurology, orthopedics, body imaging, cardiology, angiography, and more.

Dr. Gardenia Larrazabal, OrmocDoc Medical Director, stated that the new MRI machine at OrmocDoc allows patients to access services locally, reducing the need for referrals and improving healthcare accessibility.

Ultimate features of MAGNETOM Sempra: Elevating productivity and efficiency to new heights

The ultimate features of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) – MAGNETOM Sempra with 1.5 Tesla position as the game-changer in medical imaging technology, highlighting OrmocDoc’s commitment to advancing healthcare, being the first-of-its-kind innovation in Ormoc City.

“Acquiring the first MRI machine in Ormoc City and the whole of Leyte is a significant milestone for OrmocDoc. We are truly excited about this new state-of-the-art MRI machine, which can be a great help, especially for those who need it the most”, Dr. Gardenia Larrazabal explained.

It offers more thorough details regarding anomalies that might not be visible with other scanning machines. The flexibility of the MRI machine – MAGNETOM Sempra with 1. 5 Tesla expands its clinical applications by enabling the diagnosis and management of cancer, musculoskeletal problems, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and more.

Dr. Maria Begone Larrazabal-Roullo, Chairman of the Department of Radiology, stated that this imaging technology represents a significant advancement in MRI technology. It offers a combination of speed, image quality, patient comfort, and versatility to meet the needs of our doctors.

The improved diagnostic capabilities will enable early detection and treatment of various medical conditions, ultimately improving patient prognosis and quality of life. It produces high-resolution images, essential for accurate diagnosis, with advanced coil technology, noise reduction algorithms, and powerful image reconstruction techniques.

Paving the way for healthcare innovation

Dr. Yong Larrazabal, III, emphasizes the importance of continual innovation in healthcare.

“We continually strive to redefine healthcare standards, ensuring everyone who entrusts us with their health receives the highest quality care. This isn’t just a promise; it’s our driving force, guiding us towards a future where healthcare reaches new heights of effectiveness and accessibility to everyone,” proclaimed Doctor Potenciano SD Larrazabal, III, CDG President and Chairman of the Board.

The latest MRI MAGNETOM Sempra with 1.5 Tesla stands out with its flexible detectors and user-friendly interface, making the imaging process smoother and more efficient for patients and doctors.

It enhances diagnostic accuracy, reduces examination times, and provides a more comfortable patient experience, thereby setting a new standard in medical imaging.

“The higher signal as 1.5 Tesla significantly enhances the ability to detect subtle changes in tissues and organs, making early diagnosis and treatment more effective,” Dr. Roullo mentioned.

“We aim to improve our diagnostic capabilities and uphold our commitment to providing exceptional medical care to our patients by integrating this cutting-edge MRI machine like the MAGNETOM Sempra with 1.5 Tesla”, Dr. Yong Larrazabal added.

OrmocDoc revolutionizes healthcare by introducing the first MRI machine in Ormoc City, providing high-quality imaging services closer to the City.

OrmocDoc proudly serves as the home of the first MRI machine in Ormoc City, revolutionizing healthcare in the region with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive diagnostic services.

Engr. Hilario Jake Cortes, the Hospital Administrator of OrmocDoc, expressed his gratitude for making this acquisition possible.

He stated, “The availability of the MRI at OrmocDoc can bring hope to nearby residents who need detailed imaging. Early detection and precise diagnosis will now be possible without the anxiety and agony of risky, expensive, and sometimes painful trips to Tacloban, Cebu, or Manila for an MRI.

It has impacted the lives of residents in Ormoc City and the surrounding areas by providing convenient access to advanced imaging services, lowering travel costs, and saving time.

Dr. Gardenia Larrazabal mentioned, “This opens up new possibilities for diagnosis, treatment, and patient care, which can be exciting and promising. With this, everyone in the community, not just from Ormoc City, will have easy access to MRI”.

You will experience the best diagnostic imaging with the OrmocDoc Radiology Department, where your health is our priority, Engr. Cortes added.

For more information, contact us at 560 8206 local 122 or 0927 127 8462, and you may email us at [email protected].

