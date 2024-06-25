Lolos fight in Aloguinsan: one lands in jail, another one in hospital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 78-year-old man may spend some time in jail after he hacked and wounded his 70-year-old neighbor in Purok 5, Barangay Bonbon, Aloguinsan town in southwestern Cebu on Monday, June 24.

Authorities on Tuesday, June 25, are waiting for the victim to be released from the hospital and his decision on whether he would file a case of frustrated homicide against the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Benjamin Manguilimotan while the victim was Achilles Dayanan.

Initial investigation showed that Dayanan allegedly went to the house of another neighbor at past 9 a.m. that day, where he spoke with a female neighbor. It was then that Manguilimotan arrived, and he later engaged Dayanan to a heated argument.

Eventually, they ended up in a fistfight. After both senior citizens were separated, Manguilimotan went to his house, grabbed a 19-inch bolo, and went back to where Dayanan was.

Manguilimotan then attacked Dayanan using the bolo. He hacked Dayanan several times. Dayanan was wounded in the arm and head from the attack.

Other neighbors stepped in and disarmed Manguilimotan, saving Dayanan from further harm.

Police were informed of the hacking attack and rushed to the area where Manguilimotan was held and he was turned over to them.

Dayanan was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the victim was released from the hospital on Tuesday and that they were waiting for him to file a frustrated homicide case against the suspect.

