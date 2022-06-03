Five-vehicle pileup in SRP tunnel injures three people

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three men were hurt after they were involved in a five-vehicle pileup in the north bound lane of the South Road Properties (SRP) tunnel at past 4 p.m. today, June 3, 2022.

The five-vehicle pileup involved two container trucks, an SUV, a sedan and a “multicab” pickup.

The two container trucks were each transporting 20-footer container vans, heading north.

Police Staff Sergeant Arnilo Limalima, traffic investigator of the Cebu City Police Office, identified those injured as Jayson Alimalima, one of the container truck drivers; and Cyril Alonzo, Alimalima’s truck helper; Clark Borbon, the driver of the SUV.

Alimalima and Alonzo were rushed to the hospital for treatment where they were admitted, while Borbon had only minor injuries that did not need him to be brought to the hospital.

Initial investigation showed that Alimalima, who was driving a container truck, allegedly lost his brakes inside the tunnel and crashed into the back of another container truck in front of him.

The impact pushed the other container truck forward causing the driver to lose control and hit the SUV, the sedan and the multicab pickup in front of him.

Personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7), and some emergency responders immediately responded to the accident area. As of this posting, they still continued clearing the area where the incident happened.

Limalima said that they were verifying a witness account that the container truck that started the pileup was allegedly overspeeding.

He, however, said that they still had to get statements of other people involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the CDRRMO is advising motorists passing the north bound lane of the SRP tunnel if possible avoid the area and find an alternative route because of the traffic caused by the accident and the ongoing cleanup of the accident site.

