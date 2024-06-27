Cebu South Coastal Road tunnel repair, rehab to start on July 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The repair and rehabilitation of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) tunnel is set to start after the culmination of the Palarong Pambansa or by July 18, 2014.

This was stipulated on the copy of a resolution of the city’s Traffic Management Coordination Committee (TMCC) that was shared with CDN Digital by Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO)’s assistant head, Lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy.

In the TMCC resolution, they approved a “temporary road closure” of some portions of the national road, not the entire tunnel.

This will “particularly” affect the “whole stretch of the CSCR tunnel, which is also called in the resolution as the SRP tunnel, with partial closure for the rightmost lanes of each bound only with the leftmost lanes of each bound available and open for vehicles with four-wheels and up only.”

This means that only one lane of each side of the tunnel will be accessible to vehicles. Those heading north can use the inside lane of the tunnel road designated for vehicles heading north while those heading south can also use the inside lane of the road used for vehicles heading south.

The repair is said to be implemented by ZLREJ Construction for a period of six months starting on July 18, 2024.

The resolution was made after ZLREJ Construction “made a follow-up inspection to verify the feasibility of finishing the replacement of the busted lighting provisions may be completed by July 1 or before the start of Palarong Pambansa.”

“However, it was discovered that the short period to complete the replacement of the lighting provisions is untenable due to numerous electrical wiring replacement and restoration to be made before the actual repair of the lights system,” read a portion of the resolution.

Meanwhile, the TMCC Board said that they also reserved the right to recommend the suspension of work to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-7) “as the need arises such as local and/or national events that will be held in the South Road Properties (SRP) to ensure accessibility to and from the area.”

In an interview with Jongoy yesterday which was uploaded through Ramil Ayuman’s Facebook, earlier this month, the TMCC Board, DPWH Maintenance Division, and ZLREJ Construction conducted an ocular inspection in the tunnel.

“Almost 30 to 40 percent na lang ang mogana sa lighting diha sa atong SRP tunnel which really needs repairs. During the TMC Board discussion, the DPWH Maintenance Division and the contractor were asking for six to seven months temporary but partial closure of the SRP tunnel,” Jongoy said.

(About 30 to 40 percent of the lights are working there at the SRP tunnel, which really needs repairs. During the TMC Board discussion, the DPWH Maintenance Division and the contractor were asking for six to seven months temporary but partial closure of the SRP tunnel.

“On the side of the TIC (Technical Infrastructure Committee), that (hairline cracks) is common jud kuno especially if tunnel iyang configuration,” Jongoy added.

(On the side of the TIC (Technical Infrastructure Committee), that (hairline cracks) is really common especially if the configuration of the project is a tunnel.)

