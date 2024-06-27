Married by choice, chance or circumstance? Why did you get married?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Did you marry by choice or by circumstance?

Was the choice of getting married the right thing to do or was it the right time to say “I do?”

Just like in the movies marriages can start in many ways, but what makes a good marriage is when you finally tie the knot with the person who you’ve seen a future with.

A real life partner and lover, not a commander.

In some movies, they say when you see the bride walking down the aisle in slow motion, that’s when you know you’ve found the one, but that’s just according to screenplay.

In real life, their are a lot of reasons why one decides to get married.

CDN Digital asked our Siloys the question,

Netizens made a jest of the questions by tagging their partners and letting them answer.

While others recalled that this was the many questions asked during their pre-wedding seminar.

Here are some of their answers:

“ky ganahan nako.”

“Coz,I know I’m in the right person of my dream,crush at the same time.”

“Nag decide ko kay through ups and downs naa japon ka, ikaw?”

Others may have tied the knot already, but others are still waiting for the “one” and has taken today, “Decide To Be Married Day” lightly.

“La na. Single forever Hahahaha.”

“I have decided to follow Jesus lang ta uy!”

“palista na!!!

gibalik na raba sa atung simbahan ang “Thursday, Kasal Common”…”

No matter the reason behind someone getting married, it should always be regarded as a chance to be a better person with a partner.

This decision is a testament to the love and bond you share, a promise to embark on a journey together filled with shared dreams, challenges, and triumphs.

Here’s to a lifetime of cherished moments and unwavering partnership. Congratulations on your decision to be married!