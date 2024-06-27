Sleeping man shot dead inside his house in Talisay City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 28-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown assailant while he was sleeping inside his house in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City late Wednesday evening, June 26, 2024.
The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Boy Abarquez Echavez, a resident of the barangay.
The fatal shooting incident reportedly happened at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigation revealed that the victim was sleeping inside his open-type house that had no walls on the day of the attack.
READ:
2 minors shot due to ‘rude stare’ at assailant in Cebu City
16-year-old girl killed, 2 other minors injured in Liloan shooting
Slovak PM shooting suspect named as 71-year-old writer
An unidentified assailant allegedly came to the victim’s house, sneaked up to him and fired multiple shots at the sleeping man with an unidentified firearm.
Upon the arrival of responding personnel, Echavez was found lying in a pool of blood with three gunshot wounds – one on his head and the rest on his body.
Echavez was reportedly declared dead on the spot.
As of this writing, personnel of the Talisay Police Station are conducting a background check on the victim to determine the possible suspect behind his untimely demise.
Moreover, a follow-up investigation is being conducted by authorities to uncover the motive behind Echavez’ killing. The case of the sleeping man shot dead is now being investigated by authorities.
Talisay City is located around 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.