Sleeping man shot dead inside his house in Talisay City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | June 27,2024 - 09:38 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 28-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown assailant while he was sleeping inside his house in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City late Wednesday evening, June 26, 2024.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Boy Abarquez Echavez, a resident of the barangay.

The fatal shooting incident reportedly happened at around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that the victim was sleeping inside his open-type house that had no walls on the day of the attack.

An unidentified assailant allegedly came to the victim’s house, sneaked up to him and fired multiple shots at the sleeping man with an unidentified firearm.

Upon the arrival of responding personnel, Echavez was found lying in a pool of blood with three gunshot wounds – one on his head and the rest on his body.

Echavez was reportedly declared dead on the spot.

As of this writing, personnel of the Talisay Police Station are conducting a background check on the victim to determine the possible suspect behind his untimely demise.

Moreover, a follow-up investigation is being conducted by authorities to uncover the motive behind Echavez’ killing. The case of the sleeping man shot dead is now being investigated by authorities.

Talisay City is located around 11 kilometers south of Cebu City.

