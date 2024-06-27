Liloan dethrones Catmon, wins Cong. Duke Cup women’s volleyball title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Adamson Soaring Falcons’ Barbie Jamili led Liloan Tornadoes in winning their first Cong. Duke Frasco Cup women’s volleyball title on Wednesday evening, June 26, at the Municipality of Compostela gymnasium.

The Tornadoes dethroned the heavily-favored defending champions, the Catmon Mighty Bakers in four sets.

They bucked a first set defeat, 19-25 by winning three straight sets en route to grab the coveted title.

They scored a close 25-23 in the second set and dominated the two succeeding sets, 25-15 and 25-14, with Jamili leading them in all fronts.

With her superb outing, Jamili was named the tournament’s “Most Valuable Player” plum.

On top of that, the Liloan team pocketed a whopping P150,000 cash prize for winning the title, while Catmon didn’t go home empty handed as they received P100,000 as runners-up.

“Ako-ang gi huna-huna is to leave it all for the team kay last year we fell short kami. So we need namin bumawi, tsaka tiwala lang sa isat-isa sa mga teammates ko,” said Jamili.

Meanwhile, the host team, Compostela Team Na May Puso, finished third, while the Carmen Niños settled for fourth place in the tournament that featured the cities and towns covered by the fifth district of Cebu.

Compostela received P75,000, and Carmen got P30,000.

In basketball, the San Francisco Lakers secured third place by narrowly defeating the Borbon Gilak Stars, 77-70, with Kian Luchavez scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Compostela Team Na May Puso forced a decisive game three in the men’s basketball finals with a close 84-83 win over the Liloan Tornadoes last Wednesday. Paolo Gera led Compostela with 17 points.

Game 3 is on Friday, June 28, at the same venue. /clorenciana

