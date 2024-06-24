Batches’ 2011, 2004, and Core Pacific Group stretch unbeaten run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Puresteel Manufacturing Corp.-Batch 2011, ’04 For the Win-Batch 2004, and Core Pacific Group kept their immaculate records intact after defeating their respective foes in their games on Sunday in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27.

Both Batch 2011 and Batch 2004 share Division B’s top spot after clinching their fifth straight win while remaining unbeaten last Sunday, so as the Core Pacific Group in Division A which now has a 3-0 (win-loss) slate.

Batch 2011 defeated Subtero-Batch 2006, 55-44, behind Bradley Bacaltos’ game-high 22-point outing. He paired it with six assists and five rebounds, while teammate Bernard Chioson grabbed 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Dangen Gendrauli had 12 points for Batch 2006 which now has a 2-3 slate in Division B.

Meanwhile, Batch 2004 obliterated ZeroNine-Batch 2009, 84-46, with Christopher Consunji firing a game-high 20 points, seven boards, three assists, and two steals. Franco Augusto Te added 13 points with seven boards.

Batch 2009’s Joseph Ian Roma scored 15 points as his team remained winless in five games.

On the other hand, Core Pacific Group grabbed Division A’s solo lead in the SHAABAA team standings after nipping Magis Medical Fund, 82-66.

Jeremy Ryan Huang paced Core Pacific Group with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while Afshin Ghassemi added 11 points.

Nico Oyas scored 13 points for Magis Eagle Fund, now 0-3 in Division A.

Division C

In Division C, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 grabbed their fifth victory in six games after defeating Bright Lamps N’ Style-Batch 2022, 89-72.

Rendell Senining exploded for 30 points with nine boards, three assists, and two steals for Batch 2013. Arc Araw-Araw added 23 points with nine assists, while Emman Malazarte finished with a double-double outing of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Batch 2022’s Uriel Avila spoiled his 31-point game as his team dropped to a 2-4 card.

In the other Division A game, G Mall of Cebu manhandled 2Kcares.org, 84-32, to grab their second win in three games.

Derick Mangubat topscored G Mall of Cebu with 16 points, nine boards, four assists, and four steals. Jacob Soberao and Paulsen Uy contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

2KCares’ Christian Tiongko had eight points in their dismal outing in the SHAABAA.

In the other games last Sunday, Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-Batch 2014 defeated CSAS-Batch 2024, 65-57, behind Popoy Navarro’s double-double game of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Also winning was Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 against FADI-Batch 2021, 81-56, with Andre Chua erupting for 28 points with 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Global Star Motors-Batch 2020 beats GAB Airconditioning-Batch 2023, 81-60. Mitch Almodal scored 20 points to lead Batch 2020.

ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010 also grabbed a win last Sunday after outplaying Radius One-Batch 2007, 69-59, with Gabe Branzuela leading them with 20 points.

