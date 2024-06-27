Aspiring teacher loses home, oath-taking papers in Brgy. Kamputhaw fire

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Ariane Catherine Cabañero, a 23-year-old set to take her oath as a licensed teacher, was among those displaced by the fire in Purok 4, Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City, on Wednesday morning, June 26.

Cabañero became emotional as she talked about her oath-taking form, which was burned in the fire.

She said she was fully prepared for the ceremony on Saturday, June 29, having already bought her dress and shoes. Her parents were also ready to accompany her.

“Tanan jud for oath-taking this Saturday nakompleto na nako, akoang gihagoan then in one go, nawagtang na tanan. Ako sad achievements sa trabaho ug studies, ako medals graduation picture naapil sa sunog,” said Cabañero.

She also lost her civil service certificate, passport, and documents for her teaching application. She was only able to save her birth certificate, phone, and borrowed laptop.

Cabañero, who has asthma, had to leave their house quickly and couldn’t grab her medicine or nebulizer.

She plans to file an affidavit of loss for the burned documents once she’s no longer in shock.

Their house was one of five affected by the fire, with two houses completely destroyed and three partially burned.

The fire started around 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday and was declared out by 10:08 a.m., causing an estimated damage of P264,000. /clorenciana

