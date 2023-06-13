Top collegiate basketball players to see action in invitational cup in Bayugan City, Augusan del Sur

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons, Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, and the Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Pirates banner the upcoming and cash-rich “Bayug Festival Celebration Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament 2023” that will be held at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in the City of Bayugan, Agusan del Sur from June 26-29, 2023.

The organizer, Van Halen Parmis, announced that these three top-caliber collegiate basketball squads will strut their wares in the upcoming hoop fest in the basketball crazed city of Bayugan.

This annual inter-collegiate invitational hoop fest, that is sponsored by Mayor Kirk Asis and Vice Mayor Kim Lope Asis, is one of the top pre-season out-of-town leagues in the country.

Cebu’s collegiate teams such as University of Cebu, University of the Visayas, and Southwestern University-Phinma have also competed in this tournament.

This time, Bayugan City basketball fans are in for a treat as they will get the chance to see the three top notch teams from UAAP and NCAA.

They will also get the chance to see the Falcons’ star player and Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Jerom Lastimosa play.

He will be joined by Cebuano teammates Jed Cedrick Colonia and Joseph Joshua Fuentebella, who are formerly from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), along with ex-University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancer Joshua Yerro.

The AdU Falcons will be coached by Nash Racela.

Meanwhile, the Pirates will be headed by Mclaude Guadaña along with another Cebuano, Gyle Patrick Montaño, who was the former star of the Consolacion Sarok Weavers. Their head coach is Gilbert Malabanan.

On the other hand, the FEU Tamaraws will field Bryan Sajonia, Xyrus Torres, and L-Jay Gonzales as its frontliners. Their head coach is Denok Miranda.

The FEU Tamaraws won the tournament in 2019. They defeated the SWU-Phinma Cobras-Vincare Pharma, 84-61, in the championship match.

Joining the hardcourt action is a selection of commercial players from Cebu, Leyte, and Manila for Wingbe Apartelle & Ad Bio Medica OPC that will be headed by CIT-U Wildcats head coach Edsel Vallena.

The champion team will pocket P300,000 cash and a trophy. The first runners-up will get P200,000 and P150,000 for the second runners-up. The third and fourth runners-up will receive P150,000 and P100,000, respectively.

