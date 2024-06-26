Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invt’l hoop wars kicks off on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-notch collegiate hoop wars will unfold in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur on Thursday, June 27, for the cash-rich Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament 2024.

The tournament which is already an annual sports tradition in Bayugan City will be held at the Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium.

Four of the country’s elite collegiate teams, including Cebu’s University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers backed by the Bustamante Construction, will see action in the tournament.

READ: Top collegiate basketball players to see action in invitational cup in Bayugan City, Augusan del Sur

The Green Lancers are the men’s basketball champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

The rest of the competing teams are the reigning NCAA men’s basketball champions, the San Beda Red Lions backed by the Wengburs Apartelle and Ella Store along with Arianos Construction/Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) Generals, ARQ Builders/Adamson University Soaring Falcons, and the Vincare Pharma/Perpetual Altas.

READ: Webmasters bow down to FEU in Bayugan City Mayor’s Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament

Cash-rich tournament

The champion team will take home a whopping P300,000 cash, while the second placer gets P200,000. The third placer will pocket P150,000 while the fourth and fifth placers will receive P100,000 and P75,000, respectively.

This cash-rich tournament will follow a single-round robin format in the elimination round with the top two teams vying for the finals.

READ: Dumanjug tops cash-rich Mayor Cabaron hoopfest

In last year’s edition, the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws reigned supreme in the tournament after routing Wingbe Apartelle & Adbio Medica OPC,86-65, in the finals.

In tomorrow’s tip-off, UV will take on the Altas at 8 a.m. followed by Adamson and San Beda’s clash at 10 a.m.

UV will have its second game against EAC in the afternoon, followed by the exhibition game between the all-star coaches and the LGU Bayugan at 4 p.m.

In the evening games, Adamson and Perpetual will square off at 6 p.m., while San Beda and EAC provide the last match of the day at 8 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP