cdn mobile

Police arrest 3 suspects in killing of sleeping man in Talisay

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 28,2024 - 11:57 AM

Talisay police arrested three alleged suspects in the shooting of a man inside his house in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City on Wednesday, June 26. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police have arrested three of the alleged suspects responsible for the death of a man inside his house in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City in an operation early Friday morning, June 28, 2024.

Police suspect the assailants targeted the victim believing he was a police informant.

The operation at 6:30 a.m. led to the seizure of suspected shabu and firearms. Identified suspects include Aldwin Barliso Eballe, 22; John Michael Carael Languido, 29; and Jerome Genon Segundino, 39. Both Eballe and Segundino are from Maghaway, Talisay while Languido is a resident of Kawayanan Lagtang.

The men allegedly entered the house of Boy Echavez, 28, in Lagtang, fatally shooting him as he slept.

READ: Sleeping man shot dead inside his house in Talisay City

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview eyewitnesses identified the suspects as known drug users and dealers. Moreover, reports show that the victim was also a drug user.

During arrest, authorities confiscated 2.5 grams of suspected shabu and firearms.

One suspect could also be a gun-for-hire personality, prompting the police to conduct a thorough background check on all the arrested persons.

Detained at Talisay Police Station, the suspects await murder and drug charges. Authorities continue to pursue the remaining suspects. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu crime, cebu news, Talisay City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.