Police arrest 3 suspects in killing of sleeping man in Talisay
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police have arrested three of the alleged suspects responsible for the death of a man inside his house in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City in an operation early Friday morning, June 28, 2024.
Police suspect the assailants targeted the victim believing he was a police informant.
The operation at 6:30 a.m. led to the seizure of suspected shabu and firearms. Identified suspects include Aldwin Barliso Eballe, 22; John Michael Carael Languido, 29; and Jerome Genon Segundino, 39. Both Eballe and Segundino are from Maghaway, Talisay while Languido is a resident of Kawayanan Lagtang.
The men allegedly entered the house of Boy Echavez, 28, in Lagtang, fatally shooting him as he slept.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, told CDN Digital in a phone interview eyewitnesses identified the suspects as known drug users and dealers. Moreover, reports show that the victim was also a drug user.
During arrest, authorities confiscated 2.5 grams of suspected shabu and firearms.
One suspect could also be a gun-for-hire personality, prompting the police to conduct a thorough background check on all the arrested persons.
Detained at Talisay Police Station, the suspects await murder and drug charges. Authorities continue to pursue the remaining suspects. /clorenciana
