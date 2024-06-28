Palarong Pambansa 2024: Rama is very welcome to attend — Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspended Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama is more than welcome to attend the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa on July 9, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

During a press conference held at the CCSC on Friday, June 28, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia emphasized the tradition of the host mayor welcoming guests and delegates at the event.

Despite Rama’s suspension, Garcia stated that Rama is welcome to join the ceremony.

“The host City Mayor is always included in the program to welcome the delegates. Originally, he was there. But because, I don’t want to call it suspension, he no longer exercises the function as a city mayor. So, I have to come in as the acting mayor,” said Garcia when he was asked the question if Rama is invited or not.

This year’s Palarong Pambansa is expected to welcome high-profile attendees, including Philippine President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Rama, who played a crucial role in bringing the national games back to Cebu after 30 years, has committed to attending the event to show his support despite his suspension.

Garcia acknowledged Rama’s significant contribution to securing the Palarong Pambansa for Cebu.

TEAM WORK

Garcia also underscored the importance of teamwork from every stakeholder in ensuring the success of the Palarong Pambansa.

“It’s essential now to work as a team: the City Government of Cebu, DepEd, different divisions and departments, the national government, and concerned agencies that have to do with hosting the Palaro, and of course, the media must work as a team,” added Garcia.

He also credited the local media for monitoring the CCSC’s renovations, particularly the rubberized track oval, which faced delays.

Garcia acknowledged the media’s diligence in expediting the project’s completion.

“Ang inyong reporting sa oval, I’ve been monitoring it almost every day. If not for you, dili ma pressure atong mga contractors. So, you did have a role to play as the middlemen between the information to Palaro and for the people,” said Garcia.

ALL SYSTEMS GO

As the event approaches, Garcia confidently says all systems go for Palarong Pambansa.

“Makaingon na gyud ko, we are very much prepared. Ayaw na lang ko pila na ka percent, but yesterday you already saw during the reopening of this facility. Yes, we are now ready to welcome the guests,” said Garcia.

“It’s a few days to go before the Palaro, it’s all systems go. We are very much prepared and will ensure that our preparations will lead to successful hosting of the Palarong Pambansa.”

RELATED STORIES

Palarong Pambansa 2024: Suspended Mayor Rama vows to be present

Palarong Pambansa 2024: Garcia thanks Rama for bringing games to Cebu

Senate OKs Palaro bill on second reading

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP