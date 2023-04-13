Turning 60 this year? Here’s how to get your senior citizen’s ID

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents turning 60 years old this year will qualify for the senior citizen’s financial assistance from the Cebu City government.

Under City Ordinance No. 2453, as amended by City Ordinance No. 2529, qualified senior citizens are entitled to receive P1,000 financial assistance monthly or a total of P12,000 financial aid for a year.

Under the same ordinance, one requirement for an applicant is that the senior citizen must be a resident of Cebu City for at least six months.

He or she must also be a registered voter of Cebu City as of 2013, proved by an original and recent Comelec-issued Voter’s Certificate.

Lastly, the senior citizen must secure their city-issued senior citizen ID.

How does he or she get one?

The senior citizen should secure and fill out an application form from the Office of the Senior Citizen’s Affairs, and have his 2 by 2 photo taken for the ID.

The senior must present any government-issued ID and a proof of billing under his name.

Afterwards, he or she will just have to wait for the release of his senior citizen’s ID, before he could enjoy all the benefits for the seniors.

Cebu City currently has 88,564 qualified seniors for assistance covering the months of January to March.

Of this number, about 38,000 senior citizens are from the North District, while almost 46,000 are from the South District.

Cebu City also has around 4,600 bed ridden senior citizens.

source: Cebu City Public Information Office

