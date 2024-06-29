Cebu weather: Generally fair with 30% chance of rain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu weather in the next five days will be generally fair, says the local weather bureau based in Mactan in its latest update.

However, Cebuanos can still anticipate a 30 percent chance of rain due to localized thunderstorms.

On Saturday, June 29, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan forecasted that there is no significant rain making system affecting the region.

“So we’ll expect localized thunderstorm, kung naa man gani’y mga pag ulan with 30 percent chance of rain,” said Engineer Al Quiblat, the chief of Pagasa Mactan.

He added that it is important to remain cautious as heavy rainfall from these thunderstorms could lead to possible landslides and flooding in certain areas.

For the coming days, the wind condition is expected to be light, which eliminates the possibility of issuing a gale warning over the weekend.

The temperature is also forecasted to range between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius so Cebu weather will not result to discomfort.

“So in terms of the wind, hinay man ang hangin. So there is no chance in the weekend to issue a gale warning,” Quiblat said.

Quiblat further disclosed there are no Low Pressure Area (LPA) or tropical cyclones anticipated within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa-Mactan encourages Cebuanos to keep checking for weather updates and stay informed by trustworthy sources for accurate Cebu weather bulletins.

