5 killed, 20 hurt in firecracker warehouse explosion

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur –A powerful explosion rocked this city on Saturday afternoon, initially leaving five people dead, and at least 20 wounded.

Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas said they initially received reports of two adults killed and a minor when an explosion occurred inside a firecracker warehouse at Marquez Drive in Barangay Tetuan, shortly after 4 p.m.

Mayor John Dalipe, who rushed to the blast site, confirmed that five people died during the incident, based on the recovered bodies from the scene, and 20 more were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office listed 39 patients with minor injuries and eight in critical condition.

According to Engr. Rommel Allan Labayog of Phivolcs Zamboanga, the blast was so powerful that it generated a 1.14-km impact radius where residences near the warehouse incurred heavy damages, including the commercial establishments.

