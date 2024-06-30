Banauan Cultural Group secures 5th spot in Aliwan Fiesta 2024

PASAY CITY, Philippines- The Banauan Cultural Group (BCG) of Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City achieved a 5th place finish in the Aliwan Fiesta 2024 held on Saturday, June 29.

This year’s street dance champion was the Dinagyang Festival of Iloilo City, followed by Tultugan Festival of Maasin Iloilo on second place. Making the third place finish was the Meguyaya Festival of Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, while the Niyogyugan Festival from Quezon Province won 4th place.

A total of 14 contingents joined this year’s street dance competition.

During their performance, BCG mesmerized the judges and the spectators as they gave them a taste of their Sinulog dance that earned the championship trophy in the ritual showdown of the Sinulog-Based category for Sinulog 2024 held in January this year.

Trademark concept

Dean Sagrado, BCG’s artistic director, said he was proud of his performers for making it to the Top 5 of the Aliwan Fiesta 2024 despite their financial difficulties and their being new in the competition.

“For us, it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase a different lens of Sinulog. Reading the comments of the people nga maka goosebumps ang performance it’s an achievement nga we showed them that Sinulog is a prayer dance and that our festival centered on the Cebuano faith to Sto. Niño,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Cebu City government, Brgy. Guadalupe officials and their instrumentalists for all their support.

Sagrado said they had to innovate as they introduced minor changes to further improve their dance routine.

“Actually, minor ra jud kaayo ang changes nga among gibuhat given nga limited kaayo ang resources. We just maximized on what we have unya ginagmay nga changes,” Sagrado said.

Sagrado said that BCG’s “trademark concept” is what sets the Sinulog apart from the other entries in the national competition.

“BCG’s brand focuses on biblical stories. This year we focused on Christ as “the word made flesh” and highlighted the story of the finding of Jesus in the temple kung diin nanudlo siya sa mga high priest. We even introduced the four evangelists in the middle part of the song. Pung pa sa kanta; “Sto. Niño ikaw ang gabayan” the group aims to evangelize the people on how Christ alone can be our refuge and source of strength in times of life’s adversities,” Sagrado explained.

Reyna ng Aliwan

Meanwhile, another Cebuana was crowned Reyna ng Aliwan.

Mia Loureen Tamayo of the Pasigabro sa Sugbo Festival was crowned this year’s queen. She replaces Kiara Liane Wellington of Sinulog Festival who was Reyna ng Aliwan 2023.

Tamayo also received the Miss Friendship and Best in Swimsuit awards.

Ammera Sulaiman Said Almamari of Tagultol Fishing Festival of Atimonan, Quezon was named first-runner up while Mariel Bogert, Cebu City’s Sinulog Festival representative, secured a second-place finish together with Nicole Grencio of the Sunduan Festival of Parañaque City and Michele Angela Okol of Lakbayaw Festival of Manila.

