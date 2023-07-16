Cebu’s Kiara Liane Wellington is Reyna ng Aliwan 2023

Lumad Basakanons placed second in street dancing competition

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Cebu’s Kiara Liane Wellington was crowned Reyna ng Aliwan 2023 during the coronation night held in Pasay City on Saturday, July 15.

The Sinulog Festival Queen also won best in evening gown during the pageant’s preliminaries held on Friday.

Cebu’s entry in the Aliwan Fiesta Grand Parade, the Lumad Basakanons, placed second in the street dancing competition. They also won Best in Musical Accompaniment.

This year’s winner was Iloilo’s Dinagyang Festival.

On Saturday night, the Basakanons received congratulatory messages from their supporters.

“Lumad Basakanon gave us a very clean, precise and excellent performance. Let us continue to pray for Sinulog Festival represented by Lumad Basakanon in Aliwan Fiesta ! ,” the Cebu Choreographers Association said.

Here are the winners

Reyna ng Aliwan 2023: Kiara Liane Wellington of Sinulog Festival

1st runner up: Kristine Billy Tabaday of Ayat Festival

2nd Runners up: Patricia Marie Mendiola of the Pasayahan Festival, Ghenesa Marie Mueller of the Udyakan Festival and Natalya Margaret Lindsay of Tagultol at Tagayan Festival

Street Dance Competition

1st place: Iloilo Dinagyang Festival represented by Tribu Parianon

2nd place: Sinulog Festival of Cebu City

3rd place: Manggahan Festival of Guimaras Province

4th place: Halamanan Festival of Guiginto Bulacan

5th placer: Kadalag-an Festival of Negros Occidental

