Lumad Basakanons to dance the Sinulog in Aliwan Fiesta 2023

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Lumad Basakanons of Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City will compete in the Grand Parade of the Aliwan Fiesta 2023 that will be held this afternoon, July 15, in Pasay City.

Cebu’s multi-awarded performers will be dancing the Sinulog, which they also dedicate to former Sinulog Foundation Executive Director Ricky Ballesteros, who died last July 10.

“Salamat sa lahat (Thank you for all you have done), Sir Ricky Ballesteros . We also dedicate this Aliwan journey to you. You will always be in our hearts,” the Basakanons wrote in a social media post.

The Aliwan Fiesta is scheduled from July 13-15.

The Reyna ng Aliwan preliminary competition was held Friday night, July 14, where Sinulog Festival’s Kiara Liane Wellington won Best in Evening Gown.

In an advisory, Aliwan Fiesta organizers said the coronation for this year’s Reyna ng Aliwan will be held tonight together with the announcement of the Grand Parade winners.

Support for the Basakanons

As they prepare for this year’s Grand Parade, the Lumad Basakanons, who are already in the Hall of Fame of the Aliwan Fiesta, received the support of various groups who have either worked or competed with them in other competitions that they have joined in the past.

One of their avid supporters are members of the Cebu Choreographers Association.

“Ang Cebu Choreographers Association naa sa inyong kiliran mopakita kanunay og supporta sa Cebu’s Pride Tribu Lumad Basakanons! Sukol Lumad kay Bisaya ta!,” the group said.

(The Cebu Choreographers Association are always at their side to show their support to Cebu’s pride Tribu Lumad Basakanons! Fight Lumad because we are Bisaya!)

Even the Omega de Saloneras of Bucas Grande Island, that won the grand prize in the Free Interpretation category of Sinulog 2023, have expressed their support for the Basakanons, who placed second in this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade.

Emotional Performance

Before they travelled to Manila, the Basakanons did a tribute for Ballesteros last July 10 by dancing the Sinulog at his wake.

“A very emotional performance of Lumad Basakanon at the wake of Sir Ricky Ballesteros , he is an Icon of the SINULOG Festival of Cebu ! Pit Senyor Kang Sir Ricky kini!!! VIVA SENYOR STO. NIÑO !!!,” choreographer and artistic director Junjet Primor shared on social media together with photos from their dance.

/dbs