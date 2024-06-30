Lions, Panthers secure semifinal tickets in BBC Season 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lions and Panthers earned semifinal slots after defeating their respective foes as the final elimination round of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) League Season 15 came to a close on Saturday evening, June 29.

The Lions finished the elimination round with an impressive 5-0 (win-loss) slate to top the team standings, while the former champions, the Panthers, claimed the No. 2 spot with a 3-2 record.

Both teams ended their elimination round campaign with convincing wins on Saturday evening at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club gymnasium.

The Lions defeated the ECBL Generals, 81-68, behind Hammer Daclan’s double-double game of 16 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and one block.

John Rodrigo scored 18 points, while Cedrick Arreglado added 16 markers and Matt Ravina with 11 points and 13 assists.

The Generals’ Rodel Garcines spoiled his 30-point outing, so as Kennith Empinado’s 18 markers as they finished the elimination round of the Badboyz Basketball Club at the No. 3 spot.

Meanwhile, the Panthers won over the GBL Eagles, 82-77. Stanley Hapin led the Panthers with 24 points.

Juliano Yusingco had a double-double game of 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers. His teammates Paul Hapin and Stephen Sanchez combined for 21 points.

Edciel Alandroque scored 25 points in the Eagles’ losing efforts. The Eagles wrapped up the elimination round winless in five games.

Lastly, the Stallions finished the elimination round of the Badboyz Basketball Club with a 3-2 card to place fourth after narrowly beating the Wolves, 88-83.

Angelo Del Campo finished with a game-high 26 points, nine rebounds, and three assists for the Stallions.

James Harold Truz scored 18 points for the Wolves.

The ECBL Generals, the No. 3 seed in the league will face the No. 6 Eagles in the July 6 play-in, while the No. 4 Stallions will take on the No. 5 Wolves. The semifinal is on July 13.

