BBC Season 15: ECBL Generals, Lions share top spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ECBL Generals and the Lions now share the top spot of the team standings in the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 15 after beating their respective foes on Saturday evening, January 15, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club.

Both teams now have a 3-0 (win-loss) record.

The ECBL Generals defeated the league’s former champions, the Panthers, 91-81, behind Kenji Barameda’s 29-point eruption. He paired it with four assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

READ: Lions beat Panthers in BBC Season 15 opening night

Kennith Empinado and Roden Garcines scored 19 and 15 points, respectively for the winning squad.

Denzel Tee finished with a game-high of 31 points, but it wasn’t enough to give the Panthers the win, while teammate Stanley Capin had 29 points as their team suffered their second loss in three games.

READ: Vipers crush Dolphinz, take BadBoyz hoops 2023 title

The ECBL Generals overturned a 10-point first-half deficit, 17-27, into a 17-point lead, 86-69, in the second half. They went on to maintain their lead until the final buzzer sounded in their game in the BBC Season 15.

Lions vs Stallions

Meanwhile, the Lions won over the Stallions, 87-76 with Hammer Daclan unloading a triple-double game of 14 markers, 16 boards, 12 assists with two steals and two blocks.

READ: Vipers earn finals slot in Badboyz Basketball Club

John Rodrigo aided him with a double-double outing of 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Mark Ravina fired 20 points in their impressive win.

Dexter Cabasan and Dane Vier Rosalita scored 16 and 15 points, apiece, as the Stallions dropped to a 1-2 (win-loss) record.

Lastly, the Wolves nipped the GBL Eagles, 74-60, to earn their first win in three games in the BBC Season 15. James Harold Truz scored a game-high 23 points with 14 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals to lead the Wolves.

Sidney Metante also had a double-double game for the winning team after scoring 14 points, grabbing 16 boards with five assists, and two steals.

Newton Evangelista had 16 points, while Edciel Alandroque added 13 points and Nestor Babao with 10 points as the GBL Eeagles remained winless in three games.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP