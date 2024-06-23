Lions take solo lead in BBC Season 15 hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lions grabbed the top spot of the Badboyz Basketball Club (BBC) Season 15 after narrowly beating the GBL Eagles, 79-74, in their game Saturday night, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club’s sports complex.

The Lions now have a commanding 4-0 (win-loss) record in the basketball tournament after beating the GBL Eagles which remained winless in four games.

Hammer Dadan paced the Lions with a rare triple-double outing of 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and a block.

READ: BBC Season 15: ECBL Generals, Lions share top spot

Jarod Lawas, Matt Ravina, and Damiethan Otero contributed 18, 17, and 11 points, respectively in their win.

Guy Borja dropped 23 points, while Edciel Alandroque had 16 points, and Joard Poblete added 12 points in the GBL Eagles’ defeat.

Meanwhile, the Stallions inflicted the ECBL Generals’ first defeat, 83-79, in four games.

READ: ECBL Generals, Lions share lead in BBC team standings

The Stallions’ Dane Vier Rosalita dropped a game-high 29 points with four rebounds, four assists, and six steals during their BBC game Saturday night. Dexter Cabasan added 19 points, while Joshua Reyes and Jon Davin each scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Kennith Empinado spoiled his 28-point outing as the Generals dropped to a 3-1 (win-loss) record, while the Stallions improved to a 2-2 slate.

READ: Vipers crush Dolphinz, take BadBoyz hoops 2023 title

Lastly, former champions, the Panthers, improved to a 2-2 card after defeating the Wolves, 62-57, behind Marlou Abella’s 33-point rampage.

Abella added six rebounds, three steals, and three assists, while Juliano Yusingco finished with a double-double game of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Denzel Tee chipped in 10 markers in their win.

James Harold Truz spoiled his double-double game of 15 points and 11 boards as the Wolves suffered their third defeat in three games.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP