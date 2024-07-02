Family of 4-year-old found dead in river loses P3,700 in scam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A grieving family’s cry for help resulted to them being taken advantage of and losing the money meant to cover for the expenses of their 4-year-old son’s burial in Cebu City.

A 4-year-old boy tragically lost his life after he accidentally fell off a wall into a river in Sitio Tal-ot, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City on Sunday, June 30.

Following this incident, his family members called on the public for help for the child’s burial expenses.

This, however, allegedly led to them being scammed by a person who claimed to want to help.

The minor’s grandfather, “Ian,” not his real name, spoke to CDN Digital on Tuesday, July 2 about the incident.

Ian narrated that a woman, who claimed to be an employee of a public service program, called and said that she will donate P5,000.

Grateful for the help, Ian agreed and followed her instruction to send a code that was sent to his number.

Ian admitted that he did this without thinking too much as he was thankful for the promised donation.

Shortly after, however, he discovered that his Gcash account that had over P3,700 was now empty.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Ian lamented on how could a person do this to them when the family was grieving for the loss of his grandson.

The person allegedly stole the money that was meant for the wake and burial of the dead child.

“Mga tawo nga wa gyuy kaluoy. Imbes tabangan unta mi, tabangan nuon mig duot nuon. Mao gyud amo gihangyo unta nga mangayo mig tabang. [Sa] pagpalubong gyud para mahinuna nang patayng lawas sa bata. Hasta pud mi, maka-move on pud mi para makalihok pud mi kay duna pa bayng laing bata,” he stated.

Ian said that they have asked for the help of a neighbor police officer on the incident.

However, he has left it up to karma for the perpetrator to face consequences for her actions.

Two days after the accident, a candle is lit at the spot where the boy fell without anyone noticing.

The boy was the eldest of three siblings, aged 3 and 1. His mother, 19, is a housewife, while his father, 23, is an e-bike driver.

According to Ian, the child was sitting by the small bridge waiting for his father to come home from work at around 1 p.m.

The father had promised his son that he would take him to watch a basketball game in their community later that afternoon.

Ian said that early on Sunday, the boy asked for his basketball jersey, which is identical to his father’s, to be ironed because he was planning to wear it.

While waiting by the bridge, however, the child fell, hit his head, and drowned, resulting in his untimely demise.

Ian said that the child may have fallen asleep while sitting at the time.

Another child reportedly saw the boy’s lower half floating in the shallow river and hurriedly called for adults.

Ian, who was in the house, recalled how he immediately jumped into the river only to find that the child was no longer breathing.

He estimated that the boy was underwater for more than 10 minutes.

The family took the boy to the hospital, where it was confirmed that he was already dead. He had a large wound on his head due to the fall.

Ian expressed how difficult it is for them to accept that the bubbly and kind child has unexpectedly died.

The boy was sweet to everyone around him and had dreams of becoming a policeman in the future.

On Saturday, the boy even wore his name tag while playing because he was already excited to attend school as a Kindergarten 2 student later this month.

Because of this, his family decided to dress him in his school uniform during his wake. The boy’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday, July 4.

Due to this incident, Ian said that they will be keeping a closer watch on the boy’s younger siblings.

Ian also asked for help from the public for their 4-year-old’s burial expenses. | with Paul Lauro, CDN Correspondent

