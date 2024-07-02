2-3 storms may hit the Philippines this July – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the onset of the rainy season, between two to three storms may enter the Philippines this July, the state weather bureau said.

Engr. Al Quiblat, chief at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said current forecast of their bureau showed that they are expecting an average of two to three tropical cyclones this month.

The country may also experience the same number of storms in the months of August, September, and October.

Then by November and December, around one to three tropical cyclones will enter the Philippines, Quiblat added.

The state weather bureau declared the start of the rainy season last May 29.

In Cebu, the Pagasa station here recorded rainfall with slightly above levels last June- at 200 millimeters. The average rainfall in the island province for June is at 180.7.

