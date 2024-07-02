Palarong Pambansa App available for download on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The first-ever Palarong Pambansa App was officially launched on Tuesday, July 2, during a press conference at Cebu City Hall.

It will be accessible to the general public for both iOS and Android users starting on Friday, July 5.

According to John Pages, Chairman of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), this application is very important nowadays for everyone, not just the athletes.

He also acknowledged the presence of representatives from Aboitiz Power and UBX, who spearheaded the development of the application.

“We are very fortunate to be assisted and supported by the Aboitiz Group,” said Pages.

The Palaro app was developed by Aboitiz Power and UBX, the digital development arm of Aboitiz Corporation.

Its official launch was attended by Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, CCSC Chairman John Pages, John Januszczak, President & CEO of UBX, and Anton Perdices, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Aboitiz Power.

Application Features

The app will contain vital information about Palaro, including game schedules, event locations, medal tallies, live streams, partners, news, and even tourism sites in Cebu.

Anton Perdices highlighted that aside from providing a single source of updates for athletes’ families about their children’s games, the app will also promote Cebu’s tourism since this is a national event.

“Nowadays, every event having an app is very important, especially for family members of athletes who are not able to make it to Cebu. At least they will be able to have one source for the schedule of where their children will play, and since this is also a national event, we’re also incorporating what to do here in Cebu. It is not just the app, but we are also promoting Cebu as part of a chamber’s initiative to invest in Cebu’s prospered paradise,” said Perdices.

Meanwhile, John Januszczak expressed his appreciation to Acting Mayor Garcia and Pages for allowing them to collaborate on the development of this app and to bring digital solutions to the communities.

“Thanks for letting us collaborate and contribute to this app. In general, our company UBX is the digital development arm of Aboitiz. We see digital as a way to improve people’s lives and allow people to have more access and more opportunities. We would like to do that by bringing digital to communities,” said Januszczak. — Jay Chan Baa, UP Intern

