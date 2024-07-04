Cebu as holder of most wins for Reyna ng Aliwan

Cebu remained the holder of the most wins in the Reyna ng Aliwan pageant with the recent crowning of Mia Loureen Tamayo as Aliwan Reyna for 2024.

Tamayo of Pasigabro sa Sugbo Festival is the successor of another Cebuana, Kiara Liane Wellington of Sinulog Festival who was Reyna ng Aliwan 2023.

READ MORE:

A dark Father’s Day for rape victims

Filipino seafarers: Raise the flag for them!

Mayor backs complainant vs San Juan festival

Since 2003, Aliwan is a three-day grand fiesta that brings together in Metro Manila contingents from different regions, provinces, cities, and towns with the best cultural street dances, floats, and Reynas search.

The CCP Complex were filled last June 27 to 29, 2024 with loud music and performances that showcased richness and diversity of Philippine festivals.

Cebu has 12 Reyna winners, followed by Baguio with 4 ( 2005, 2006, 2019 and 2022) and one each for Leyte (2003), Laoag (2004), Bulacan (2007), Midsayap (2015), Tacloban (2018), and Cabadbaran (2020).

Aside from Welllington (2023) and Tamayo (2024), other Cebuana Reynas include Shanyl Kayle Hofer (2021). Nicole Borromeo (2019), Marla Alforque in (2017), Cynthia Thomalla (2016). Steffi Rose Aberasturi (2014), Jamie Herrell (2013). Angeli Dione Gomez (2012), Rogelie Catacutan (2011). Rizzini Alexis Gomez (2010) and Sian Elizabeth Maynard (2009).

In 2019, Boromeo was stripped of her title for having violated the terms and conditions of her reign. She was replaced by Roi Neeve Comanda of Baguio.

READ MORE:

Hardships of seafarers: A glimpse into the difficult life at sea

Execution bond removed in the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers

Aliwan has become pivotal launchpad for many Filipinas in both national and international pageants.

Some of the Cebuana Aliwan Reynas later on won several beauty titles: Borromeo as Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 and later Miss International 2023 3rd Runner-up; Fernandez as Miss Philippines Earth-Water 2019 and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022; Gomez as Miss Tourism International 2012-2013 Winner and Thomalla as Miss Eco International 2018.

In 2008, the title was won by Mary Jean Lastimosa of Davao who later was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines 2014 and then Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 finalist.

Dubbed as the ‘’Mother of All Fiestas,’ Aliwan comes from the word “aliw”, which means entertainment. It is usually held during summer time April or May but this year it was held in June.

Festivals are prime manifestations of the Filipino’s fervent devotion and faith characterized by history, artistry, creativity, and passion.

As locals then worshipped many gods and had their own set of cultures and traditions, the Spaniards introduced Fiestas to the Filipinos as part of their strategy to colonize the Philippines through Christianity.

Patron saints were assigned each town where locals were encouraged to convert and to attend the fiestas in order to be saved from evil.

Processions and street-parades are organized, showcasing themed floats, dancing groups wearing colorful costumes, marching bands, and people sporting face and body paints which attract millions of devotees and tourists.

Fiestas serve as the Filipino’s profound way of remembering the blessings of the past years, commemorating historical milestones, and expressing pious devotion to religious images.

This year’s Aliwan featured fourteen street dance groups, eight floats, and 20 candidates for “Reyna ng Aliwan” from festivals of various regions.

Dinagyang Festival of Iloilo ranked first street dancing category. Other winners include — Tultugan Festival of Iloilo Province (2nd place), Meguyaya Festival from Upi, Maguindanao del Norte (3rd place), Niyogyugan Festival from Quezon Province (4th place), Sinulog festival of Cebu (5th place).

The same top three winners also won the Tugtog ng Aliwan contest in the same order. Best in Float is Guinakit Festival from Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte.

Other participants in the street dancing category include Lakbayaw Festival of City of Manila; Panagbenga Flower Festival from Baguio City; Bodong Festival from Rizal, Kalinga; Halamanan Festival from Guiguinto, Bulacan; Dinamulag Mango Festival from Iba,Zambales; Panagkakadua-an Festival from San Felipe, Zambales; Antipolo Maytime Festival from Antipolo City; Hamaka Festival from Taytay, Rizal; Kaogma Festival from Baao, Camarines Sur; and Cagsawa Festival from Daraga, Albay.

Sinulog and Dinagyang have been pitted against each other as to which is better and the best festival in the Philippines.

Dinagyang has had the most number of victories in the cultural dance category with eight wins (2004, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2023, 2024) while Sinulog has four wins (2006, 2007, 2008, 2014). Manaragat of Catbalogan, Samar (2015, 2016) and Halad of Midsayap, Cotabato (2003) had two wins each. Buyugan of Abuyog, Leyte (2009) and Pintados de Pasi of Iloilo (2005) has one win each.

(Peyups is the moniker of University of the Philippines. Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the seafarers’ division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan law offices. For comments, e-mail [email protected], or call 09175025808 or 09088665786.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP