BPBL 13-U National Finals: Calape rolls out red carpet to 20 teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Calape in Bohol officially kicked off the much-awaited Batang Pilipino Basketball League 13-U National Eliminations and Finals which officially had its opening ceremony on Tuesday evening, July 3, at the newly-renovated Calape Cultural and Sports Complex.

Headed by Margaux Goldie Herrera, the inaugural BPBL 13-U fields a total of 20 teams representing various regions in the Philippines, including a team based abroad.

Herrera led the local organizing side through the Municipality of Calape and collaboration with the Provincial Government of Bohol and the BPBL officials.

According to Herrera, it is a great pride and honor for Calape to welcome BPBL with open arms.

“Una sa tanan, dakong pasalamat pud namo, we welcome them open arms and wholeheartedly for the Season 2 BPBL 13-U national eliminations and finals,” said Herrera who is the daughter of Calape mayor Julius Caesar Herrera.

(First of all, we are so grateful, we welcome them (with) open arms and wholeheartedly for the Season 2 BPBL 13-U national eliminations and finals.)

“Dako nga garbo nga nakahibawo mi nga first time gi hold diri mismo sa Bohol in our town in Calape. Lipay kaayo mi nga makaduwa sila diri sa among lugar. Similarly makakita mi nila maka play og entertaining nga mga games. I know the teams are very excited, especially our teams who will benchmark their sportsmanship and athleticism.”

(It is a big honor that this was held for the first time here in Bohol in our town in Calape. We are happy that you can play here in our place. Similarly, we can see them play entertaining games. I know the teams are very excited, especially our teams, who will benchmark their sportsmanship and athleticism.)

Th competing teams in the BPBL 13-U National Eliminations and FInals are Team Gallantel (Region 1), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), JNI Bataan (Region 3), Morong Rizal (Region 4A), San Jose Slashers Antique (Region 6), Hype X 1521 (Region 7), OCCCI Junior Sheermasters (Region 8 ), Julz Basketball (Region 9), CRB-A (Region 10), Davao City (Region 11), Ed-Rians GenSan (Region 12), Team Nasipit (Region 13), Team Berkeley-Baguio City, Enverga Wildcats Quezon, Danao City Mommy’s Choice, Tagum City, Young Ballers club, Loboc Cannons, Calape Shoguns, and Team Dubai Patrios Basketball.

According to Herrera, their town is equipped with Bohol’s current biggest sports complex which has hosted numerous major sporting events like the “Kumong Bol-Anon” boxing event and PBA Games.

She said that besides BPBL, the Calape Cultural and Sports Complex will also host the upcoming Governor’s Cup in-line with Bohol’s Sandugo Festival.

“Garbo kaayo namo mapakita namo among facility pwede kaayo sila to come, the other organizations and collaborate would come, makita pud nila ang among lungsod ug ang Bohol which is compelling tourist destination,” Herrera said.

It is our honor that we can let you see our facility and they are welcome to come, the other organizations, and collaborate would come, they can also see our town and Bohol, which is compelling tourist destination.

