ARQ’s Wild Fury arrives in Japan for Sunday bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines —ARQ Boxing Stables’ Bryan James “Wild Fury” Wild arrived in Japan on Thursday, July 4, for his upcoming fight at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Wild is the fourth boxer from the Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable to fight in Japan. Unfortunately, all three of his stablemates—John Paul Gabunilas, Rodex Piala, and most recently, Yerroge Gura—faltered in their respective bouts there.

Despite the pressure mounting on Wild’s side, the 22-year-old boxer from Sibagat, Agusan del Sur remains optimistic about ending ARQ Boxing Stable’s losing streak.

He is set to fight in the undercard of the Teiken Promotions-backed event on Sunday, July 6, against Subaru Murata, who is also unbeaten.

Wild, along with his trainer Eldo Cortes, arrived in Japan on Thursday, the eve of the official weigh-in.

Wild and Murata will battle in an eight-round non-title bout.

He will fight roughly two weeks after Gura lost to Ayumu Sano in Shizuoka, Japan, for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Super Flyweight title by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Piala lost to Kenji Fujita for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Featherweight title by unanimous decision, also last month.

Wild will put his unbeaten record of 12 wins, with six knockouts and one draw, at stake. Murata, 27, has an impressive unbeaten record of six wins, all by knockout.

One of Wild’s biggest challenges in the ring, aside from Murata, is his long layoff. He hasn’t fought in almost a year. He last fought in August last year against Ryan Rey Ponteras in Lapu-Lapu City, where he won by unanimous decision.

The fight card features a total of six bouts, including another Filipino, Michael Casama, and Jahzeel Trinidad, who will fight Kota Kaneko and Shokichi Iwata, respectively.

