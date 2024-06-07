ARQ’s Wild Fury to fight in Japan in July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bryan James “Wild Fury” Wild of the ARQ Boxing Stable will try his luck in Japan as he takes on Subaru Murata on July 6 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Wild, one of the prospects of the Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable, will be its third boxer to fight in Japan within a month.

The 22-year-old Wild, from Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, will fight Murata in an eight-round, non-title bout on a Teiken Promotions-backed fight card.

His stablemate Rodex Piala recently fought in Japan but lost on June 6 against Kenji Fujita for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific featherweight title by unanimous decision.

Additionally, Yerroge Gura is scheduled to fight in Shizuoka on June 23 against Ayumu Sano for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth world super flyweight title.

Like his stablemates, this will be Wild’s debut in the unforgiving Japanese boxing scene, where many Filipino ring warriors have fallen.

Wild will put his unbeaten record of 12 wins, with six knockouts and one draw, at stake.

However, Wild hasn’t fought in almost a year. He last fought in August last year against Ryan Rey Ponteras in Lapu-Lapu City, where he won by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Murata recently won against another Cebu-based boxer, Alex Santisima Jr., in March at the same venue via a seventh-round knockout.

Murata, 27, has an impressive unbeaten record of six wins, all by knockout.

The fight card features a total of six bouts, including another Filipino, Michael Casama, and Jahzeel Trinidad, who will fight Kota Kaneko and Shokichi Iwata, respectively.

