Blooms reminded to respect privacy of Bini members

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After successive and successful concerts done by Bini, members of the girl group finally had time to rest in their respective hometowns.

Director Lauren Dyogi or Direk Lauren Dyogi took to Bini’s official Instagram account to thank the blooms for all their support and love for Bini.

He shared that after those three successful nights of Biniverse concerts, Bini members were able to take time off and spend it with their friends and family.

Unfortunately, Dyogi had to address the issue regarding blooms invading the privacy and personal time off of some of the Bini members.

“This past few days. Ako (I) personally I was able to see some very disturbing videos. Some of our members who did seem to enjoy their break from their very stressful three-night concert. They went to a public place because they wanted to unwind and to spend some time with their families. But unfortunately, naka experience sila nang hindi magaganda (they experienced something bad),” he said.

He specifically cited the experiences of Maloi when she was disrupted by fans while having a family dinner in a restaurant and Aiah when a male fan uncomfortably invaded her personal space in a club in Cebu.

In the video uploaded yesterday across all the social media accounts of Bini, Dyogi asks for blooms to respect the Bini members’ privacy, especially when they are trying to have a taste of the normal life with their family and friends away from the limelight.

“Nakikiusap po ako personally na as part of the BINI team na sana po ‘pag ang ating mga miyembro ay … spending their personal time especially with their families and friends, please also show respect to their privacy and personal space. Tao rin po sila. Kailangan din po nilang makisalamuha sa ibang tao,” he pleaded.

(I appeal to you personally as part of the BINI team that if our member are … spending their personal time with their families and friends, please also show respect to their privacy and personal space. They are also persons. They also need to interact with other people.)

Bini is set to light up Cebu this July 14 for their Biniverse Cebu.

To all the blooms, may this serve as a reminder to you to also know your boundaries.

This is just a simple step to make our Bini members feel safe even when they are relaxing and out of the stage.