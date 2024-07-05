Workaholic? Here are five signs that you may be one

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hey there, busy bees!

Today is Workaholic Day, a perfect excuse to put down those reports, close those spreadsheets, and take a minute to laugh at ourselves. We all know someone (or maybe that someone is us) who just can’t stop working.

We all know how important our work is for us. It provides for our family and our needs, to some, it stimulates their creativity and make them feel like they are doing something good.

But some of us are having a hard time detaching from work and finding the balance between life and work.

Life beyond work

That’s scary and alarming. Being a workaholic can take a serious toll in our lives, not to mention with our health and relationships.

Wondering if you are an workaholic? Here are five signs you might be one:

1. The Office Feels Like Home (Literally)

Do you have a spare toothbrush and a change of clothes in your desk drawer? If your office is starting to resemble a second home, complete with snacks and slippers, you might be a workaholic. When your co-workers joke about you needing to pay rent for your desk space, it’s time to rethink your work-life balance!

2. Your Laptop is Your Bestfriend



Remember those days when you used to hang out with real people? If your laptop is getting more attention than your friends and family, it’s a sign.

When your idea of a wild night is tackling your inbox down to zero, or finishing next week’s task, you better close that laptop quickly!

3. Coffee is Your Lifeline

If you need coffee to be able to function in a day, you might be pushing yourself too hard. When baristas start yelling “the usual” at you once you enter the shop, that’s a sign that you’ve been drinking coffee more than water. Take a break! Work can wait.

4. You Speak in Office Jargons

Are your conversations filled with business jargon and acronyms? If you start talking about KPIs, ROI, and EOD in casual chats with friends or family, you might be a workaholic. When people need a translator to understand you, it’s time to take a step back.

5. Vacations Make You Anxious

If thinking about your time off scares you, it is about time to take longer breaks! If the idea of being unreachable for a few hours gives you anxiety, you’re probably a workaholic. Remember, vacations are meant for relaxation, not panic attacks!

Embrace Workaholic Day by recognizing these signs and taking a well-deserved break! Your work will still be there when you get back, but your sanity will thank you for the time off.