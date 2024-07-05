Alice Guo’s birth certificate: Petition to cancel this filed

MANILA, Philippines — A petition to cancel the birth certificate of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has been filed by the Office of the Solicitor General.

They sought to cancel Guo’s birth certificate “on the ground, among others, of failure to comply with the legal requirements for late registration.”

That is according to Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra.

During a recent Senate hearing, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Guo’s late birth registration was applied on Nov. 22, 2005 when she was already a teenager.

The entries in her birth certificate, however, are false.

Guevarra said the petition for cancellation of Guo’s birth certificate “will lay the groundwork for the subsequent filing of a petition for quo warranto.

