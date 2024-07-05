Cebu Daily Newscast: Trillanes files plunder, graft raps vs ex-President Duterte, Go

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV filed a complaint for plunder against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday.

Trillanes alleged that Duterte and Go facilitated corrupt practices, specifically the awarding of more than a hundred government contracts to companies owned by Go’s father and brother worth at least P6.6 billion.

Aside from plunder, both Duterte and Go were also accused of violating Republic Act No. 3019 (The Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Republic Act No. 6713 (The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

According to the complaint, from 2007 to 2018, Go’s father and brother’s companies allegedly received a total of P6.6 billion worth of contracts despite lacking the required contractors’ license to undertake large-scale projects.

Two young sisters were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on with their parents lost its brakes and slammed into the sidewalk of a dimly-lit portion of Brgy. Sinsin, Cebu City past 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The young girls’ parents also suffered serious injuries and are currently being treated at the hospital.

The injured couple were identified as Germain and Cherrefe Pardillo while the two daughters who perished were aged 9 and 12.

According to their relatives, the family left their house in Barangay Bonbon in Cebu City on Wednesday night to attend the wake of a relative in Barangay Mojon in Talisay City before tragedy struck.

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bong-Bong” Marcos Jr. will attend the opening ceremony of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 on July 9, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This was confirmed by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman and one of Palarong Pambansa’s main organizers, John Pages to CDN Digital.

Although it’s a tradition for the country’s top leaders to attend the sports meet’s opening ceremony, there hasn’t been any confirmation of Marcos’s attendance until today.

In a statement forwarded by Pages, he said that he had a virtual meeting with the “Office of the President” to discuss important measures such as security, programs, and protocols.

Olympic qualifying games: Luka, Slovenia, Philippines to semis

Luka Doncic and Slovenia still have Olympic hopes. And so does the Philippines, much to its own surprise.

The Philippines lost to Georgia, 96-94, but advanced to Saturday’s semifinals of their tournament in Riga, Latvia, anyway. That created a bit of an issue; the team had flights home scheduled for Friday.

Georgia needed to win by at least 19 points to have any chance of advancing. Sandro Mamukelashvili led Georgia with 26 points and Goga Bitadze finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Brownlee led all scorers with 28 points for the Philippines, adding eight rebounds and eight assists as well.

