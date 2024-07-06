Fake PWD IDs: Witness frustration mounts over delays in ‘corruption’ probe

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A local legislator has raised the issue of growing frustrations among witnesses embroiled in crucial legal investigations, particularly regarding corruption inside Cebu City Hall involving the unauthorized printing and selling of PWD (Persons with Disability) IDs.

City Councilor James Cuenco cited persistent delays in scheduling as a barrier to justice for residents.

He stated that these prolonged delays in city legal proceedings have left witnesses and their testimonies in limbo.

“Naay witnesses, ni-execute na sila og affidavits but ang pag-interrogate nila together with the suspect nga himuon sa city legal wala may update… dili magtugma og schedules… Mao na ang naka langay nawagtangan og gana og justify ang witnesses,” Cuenco said.

He expressed the emotional toll on witnesses and how prolonged delays have sapped their morale and hope.

The councilor advised the city legal department to prioritize the diligent pursuit of the investigation.

He requested that if difficulties arise, recommendations be provided on how to proceed with those involved, and suggested exploring collective measures.

On May 22, Cuenco raised issues in his privileged speech of alleged corruption involving the unauthorized printing and selling of PWD identification cards at the Cebu City Hall.

He stated that according to multiple sources, individuals not entitled to such benefits have been able to acquire a PWD card for a fee ranging from P2,000 to P4,000.

This fraudulent acquisition, Cuenco said, grants these individuals access to discounts intended exclusively for disabled constituents, including those at restaurants, parking facilities, and even on plane tickets.

Cuenco revealed that he already possesses a list of the “underlings” involved in the scheme and intends to summon them for an executive session to provide explanations and ultimately disclose the mastermind behind the corruption. /clorenciana

