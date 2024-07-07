SHAABAA’s Inter-Alumni Invt’l tourney kicks off Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the much-awaited additions of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27, the Inter-Alumni Invitational tournament, will unwrap this Sunday, July 7, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium along A.S Fortuna St. in Mandaue City.

This new addition to one of Cebu’s longest-running and biggest alumni-based basketball tournaments was announced last May and will involve alumni teams from various universities in Cebu.

Fast forward to July, it will finally be seen in action on the hardcourt featuring SHAABAA’s best against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and University of San Carlos (USC)-North Campus selections.

The DBTC Alumni revealed its official line-up for today’s start.

This will be headed by ‘Cebuano Hotshot’ and acting Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros. He will joined by Ian Brigoli, Chrissar Llegunas, Vito Holasca, Chikoy Montecillo, Christian Rey Belloc Reyes, Mark Anthony Elizondo II, John Velasco, John Benedict Rodrigo, John Raphael Aranas, John Marlou Abella, Juliano Yusingco, Juan Miguel de la Torre, Kristian Henry Alejandrino, and TG Fernan Zarco.

Their team manager is Richieboy Mercado.

29-under

On the other hand, USC-NC’s 29-under team will be played by Jomari James Ranuco, Dolan Adlawan, Anthony Romaguera, King Osabel, and Jan Joseph Mangaron. Their 30-39-year-old squad will be manned by Jon Chua, Nico Magat, Robert Codilla, Giovannie Padillo, and Rabbi Lequigan. Lastly, Joseph Bragat, Jess Kharlo Miñoza, Jeremy Deiparine, Fritz Villamor, and Aladin Aguilar comprise USC-NC’s 40-above team.

SHAABAA fields two teams that will play against these two guest alumni squads.

The SHAABAA Eagles will be headed by Glenn Sevilla, Dennis Que, Andrew Po, John Chik, Michael Jun Lim, Ervin Lopena, Gabe Branzuela, Brennon Gothong, Jasper Diaz, Jair Igna, Andre Chua, Arc Araw-Araw, Rendell Senining, and Walter Yu.

The SHAABAA Magis will have Bernard Chioson as the team captain, while the rest of the team will be played by Dave Lim, Joseph Lo, Benedict Chua, Fernando Lim, Karl De Pio, Bradley Bacaltos, Franco Te, Joseph Ian Roma, Rey Marcus Fuentes, Mitch Almodal, Brandon Sainz, Xavier Tarriman, and Chino Chua.

In the knockout matches, the SHAABAA Eagles Team will take on DBTC, while the SHAABAA Magis Team will square off with USC-NC. The first game will start at 2 p.m.

The winning teams will then proceed to the winner-take-all championship slated on July 14. The losers will battle for third place.

